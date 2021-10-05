Alaska Airlines Enters New Codeshare Agreement With Iberia Airlines
- Alaska Air Group, Inc's (NYSE: ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines entered a new codeshare agreement with Iberia Airlines.
- This agreement strengthens the existing partnership between the two airlines by providing flyers with travel options. It allows passengers on Iberia to book and connect to more than 40 routes throughout Alaska's network for travel on or after October 7, 2021.
- Iberia has nonstop service between Los Angeles and its Madrid hub and seasonal service between San Francisco and Barcelona.
- Alaska launched its partnership with Iberia on March 31, 2021, when Alaska formally became a member of the oneworld global alliance.
- Price Action: ALK shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $62.49 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.