Chief Scientific Officer Of Kronos Bio Trades $220K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Christopher Dinsmore, Chief Scientific Officer at Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 4, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Christopher Dinsmore exercised options to purchase 9,189 Kronos Bio shares at a price of $3.27 per share for a total of $30,048 on October 4. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $20.81 to raise a total of $191,195 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Dinsmore still owns 96,360 shares of the company, worth $2,014,887.

Kronos Bio shares are trading up 0.05% at $20.91 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Kronos Bio's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Christopher Dinsmore Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

