Notable Vizio Holding Insider Trades $8.8M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 10:26am   Comments
William Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at Vizio Holding (NYSE:VZIO), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 4, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that William Baxter exercised options to purchase 297,523 Vizio Holding shares at prices ranging from $2.00 to $2.89 per share for a total of $841,253 on October 4. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $21.07 to $21.23 to raise a total of $8,007,334 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Baxter still owns 60,708 shares of Vizio Holding worth $1,253,013.

Vizio Holding shares are trading down 0.15% at $20.64 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Vizio Holding's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells William Baxter

