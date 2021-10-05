Why Ocugen Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is trading higher Tuesday after a company 8-K showed it entered into a Development and Commercial Supply Agreement with Bharat Biotech pursuant to which Bharat Biotech will exclusively manufacture and supply the company with its requirements of COVAXIN clinical trial materials as well as manufacture and supply COVAXIN drug product components.

The World Health Organization is set to decide on the Emergency Use Listing authorization of COVAXIN today. COVAXIN is India's indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine, in collaboration with Ocugen.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

OCGN Price Action: Ocugen has traded as high as $18.77 and as low as 25 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.22% at $7.17 at time of publication.