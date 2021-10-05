 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marvell's Latest Data Infrastructure Offerings: Everything You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
Share:
Marvell's Latest Data Infrastructure Offerings: Everything You Need To Know
  • Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) unveiled a new advanced silicon platform based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) 3nm process technology. Marvell will have IP cores on upcoming TSMC 3nm silicon releases.
  • Marvell introduces a standards-based silicon platform for multi-chip solutions that leverages the latest process technology, advanced die-to-die interface IP, and TSMC's advanced 2.5D Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) packaging technology.
  • The new 3nm multi-chip platform includes two complementary advanced die-to-die interfaces. The first is a flexible extra short reach (XSR) interface connecting multiple die on a package substrate for applications, like co-packaged optics (CPO) for cloud data centers. 
  • Marvell is also developing an ultra-low-power and low-latency parallel die-to-die interface with the highest bandwidth density in the industry.
  • Additionally, Marvel expanded the 5nm data infrastructure platform with the 5nm 50G PAM4 device for the carrier market, the Prestera DX 7321 Ethernet switch. 
  • The Marvell Prestera switch and OCTEON DPU deliver 50% lower power than existing offerings, enabling new infrastructure solutions for next-generation carrier edge networks and RAN deployment models.
  • Price Action: MRVL shares traded higher by 4.12% at $59.96 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRVL + TSM)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
A Glimpse of This Week's Earnings Calendar
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
EV Week In Review: Cathie Wood's Big Statement On Tesla, Chip Crunch Scare For Li Auto, Workshorse's Travails Continue, Nio Updates On Norway
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Intel Breaks Ground On Arizona Plants: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com