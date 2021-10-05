 Skip to main content

TOMI Bags Purchase Order From Biopharmaceutical Partner
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZhas received a purchase order from a multinational pharmaceutical company. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
  • The order comprised TOMI's SteraMist Environment system and validation service for use at several locations.
  • TOMI anticipates future follow-on orders for this partner's multiple locations for additional environment systems and Custom Engineered System (CES) across the U.S. and Europe.
  • "As we continue to partner with large, global pharmaceutical companies and with the many advantages of SteraMist iHP technology has to offer, our partners are expanding SteraMist decontamination throughout their numerous facilities. As we prove the value of our technology and products, we are well-positioned for follow-on business," commented Elissa Shane, TOMI's COO.
  • Price Action: TOMZ shares are trading higher by 3.85% at $1.35 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

