Intuitive Surgical 3-For-1 Stock Split Goes Into Effect
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 9:14am   Comments
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRGapproved a three-for-one split back in August, and it has gone into effect now. 
  • The implementation of the stock split was subject to stockholder approval of the Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation at the Special Meeting of Stockholders, which was scheduled to happen on September 20.
  • Each Intuitive stockholder of record at the close of business on the record date of September 27 will receive two additional shares for every one share held on the record date. 
  • Trading on a split-adjusted basis goes into effect today.

