Match Repurchases Senior Notes Via Equity, Debt Offerings
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) repurchased 2022 exchangeable senior notes worth $414 million for $1.5 billion including accrued and unpaid interest under privately negotiated agreements using equity offering proceeds, a portion of the notes offering, and the proceeds of its and Match Group FinanceCo’s concurrent termination of certain note hedges and warrant transactions.
- Around $104 million exchangeable notes remain outstanding following the repurchase.
- Match offered 5.5 million shares at $158.83 per share in a registered direct offering to some holders of 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022 issued by Match subsidiary Match Group FinanceCo, Inc.
- Match subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC, entered into an indenture with U.S. Bank National Association as trustee to issue $500.0 million of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 via a private offering.
- Price Action: MTCH shares closed higher by 1.21% at $154.50 on Tuesday.
