3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Cheniere Energy Partners

The Trade: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) 10% owner Cqp Rockies Platform Llc, Bip Chinook Holdco Llc, Bipv Chinook Holdco Ii Llc, Bip Holdings Manager Llc, Blackstone Infrastructure Associates Lp, Bia GP Lp, Bia Gp Llc acquired a total of 89038 shares at an average price of $40.94. The insider spent 1,822,418.38 to acquire those shares. The insider also sold a total of 44519 shares.

What’s Happening: The company, during August, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Cheniere Energy Partners Does: Cheniere Energy Partners is the direct owner of the Sabine Pass LNG terminals as well as regasification facilities.

Designer Brands

The Trade: Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) Executive Chairman Jay Schottenstein acquired a total of 197070 shares at an average price of $13.99. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,756,950.76.

What’s Happening: Designer Brands, late August, posted better-than-expected Q2 results.

What Designer Brands Does: Designer Brands is a retailer engaged in branded footwear in the United States.

Spero Therapeutics

The Trade: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) 10% owner Aquilo Capital Management Llc, Aquilo Capital Lp bought a total of 134543 shares at an average price of $18.65. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,509,173.13.

What’s Happening: Spero Therapeutics recently entered into a revenue interest financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for up to $125 million.

What Spero Therapeutics Does: Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm. It focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for MDR (Multi-drug-resistant) bacterial infections and rare diseases.