Wabtec Bags €60M Order For Platform Gates To Support Marseille Metro Automation Project
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WABhas received an order to supply platform gates to Marseille's metro automation project. 
  • The deal is valued at €60 million and is part of France's second city plans to upgrade and automate its local transport network.
  • Wabtec's Faiveley Transport and Eiffage Genie Civil Méditerranée and Eiffage Energie Systems Mediterranee will supply Metropole Aix Marseille Provence with all the platform gates for lines 1 and 2 of Marseille NEOMMA that are being automated.
  • The gates are designed to be environmentally sustainable and reduce energy consumption in standby mode (7 times less energy used during active mode).
  • Work on-site will begin in 2023, and the project will be completed by the end of 2026.
  • Price Action: WAB shares closed higher by 0.43% at $88.98 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

