WynnBET Appoints Ian Williams As COO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 6:30am   Comments
  • Wynn Resorts Limited's (NASDAQ: WYNN) online sports betting and iGaming app WynnBET has appointed Ian Williams as Chief Operating Officer. 
  • Williams will oversee WynnBET's trading, marketing, customer service, payments, and data science teams and report to Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings.
  • Williams most recently served as President of Online Gaming for Churchill Downs Inc.
  • He also founded Thistle Gaming, a company distributing real-time sports data feeds and virtual racing to bookmakers in Europe and Asia.
  • Price Action: WYNN shares closed lower by 4.19% at $83.56 on Monday.

