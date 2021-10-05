 Skip to main content

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 5:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) shares climbed 101.9% to close at $31.50 on Monday after the company announced its phase 2 study of XEN1101 for the treatment of epilepsy met all primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) gained 68.2% to close at $22.70 after the company announced it would be acquired by Community Bank System.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 46.4% to settle at $16.97 after OPEC+ agreed to stay with an existing pact to increase oil output by 400,000 bpd in November.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) climbed 26% to close at $1.89 after the company announced it was granted a Capital Markets Service License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 23.7% to settle at $1.88 after OPEC+ agreed to stay with an existing pact to increase oil output by 400,000 bpd in November.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 18.8% to close at $3.54.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) rose 18.5% to close at $2.31.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) jumped 16.4% to settle at $2.98.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) gained 14.4% to close at $5.01.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc.. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) jumped 13.4% to close at $20.76 after declining around 9% on Friday.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) gained 13.4% to settle at $32.10.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) rose 13.1% to close at $10.78 after OPEC+ agreed to stay with an existing pact to increase oil output by 400,000 bpd in November.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) surged 12.8% to close at $7.53. Clene recently announced initiation of a second FDA expanded access program with CNM-Au8 for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 12.3% to close at $4.96.
  • SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) rose 11.8% to settle at $29.65 after OPEC+ agreed to stay with an existing pact to increase oil output by 400,000 bpd in November.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) jumped 11.7% to settle at $4.88 after the company reported further analysis of Phase 2/3 data including a 62% reduction in mortality with oral opaganib in moderately severe COVID-19 patients.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) gained 10.4% to settle at $4.47 after gaining 9% on Friday.
  • 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) gained 10.2% to close at $6.83.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares gained 10.1% to close at $2.40 after the company announced new long-term data from the OPTIC clinical trial of ADVM-022 single, in-office intravitreal injection gene therapy in patients requiring frequent anti-VEGF injections for their neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration.
  • Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) gained 9.6% to close at $17.19 after Stonepeak announced it will acquire the company in a $6.2 billion transaction.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) gained 6.5% to settle at $2.94 after the company announced it received FDA clearance for Acuitas AMR gene panel. The company also provided a business update and announced preliminary unaudited revenue and cash position for Q3.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 5.6% to close at $3.19.

Losers

  • Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) shares dropped 43.8% to settle at $3.23 on Monday following a southern California ocean oil spill from a rig operated by Amplify Energy.
  • Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) dipped 24.8% to close at $23.57. Esports Technologies recently said it acquired Aspire Global’s B2C business in a $75.9 million transaction.
  • Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) shares fell 23.5% to close at $4.19.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) dropped 21.8% to settle at $1.40.
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) fell 19.7% to close at $32.33.
  • IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) dipped 18.4% to settle at $7.51.
  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) fell 16.2% to close at $8.44. The company recently announced it engaged ClearThink to lead its expanded investor relations program.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 15.1% to settle at $16.72. The company recently signed an offtake agreement with Delta Air Lines for 250 million gallons of blended fuel.
  • Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) declined 15.1% to close at $28.01.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 14.8% to close at $7.28. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from Buy to Hold.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) fell 14.1% to close at $14.75.
  • Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) fell 13.9% to close at $10.05 after climbing 17% on Friday.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) dipped 13.9% to settle at $2.47.
  • UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) dropped 13.9% to close at $2.61. UpHealth reported pricing of $40.25 million public offering of common stock after the closing bell on Monday.
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 13.4% to close at $70.89.
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) dropped 13.1% to close at $8.13.
  • AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) fell 12.2% to settle at $22.82. AlloVir said the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to its Posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T-Cell therapy, for the treatment of virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) fell 11.5% to close at $43.86.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 11.1% to close at $3.51. Guardforce AI Co., on Friday. announced closing of $15 million underwritten public offering.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) fell 11.1% to settle at $7.51 after the company, on Friday, announced a mixed shelf offering.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) tumbled 9.3% to close at $5.63 after jumping 38% on Friday. Biomerica recently entered into a Supplier Agreement with Walmart to sell its EZ Detect colorectal disease screening test within the Walmart retail system.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares fell 6.9% to close at $0.5585. CYREN filed for resale of up to 29.2 million ordinary shares.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

