These Countries Have The Highest Number Of Politicians Named In The Pandora Papers

In what is being dubbed as the largest leak of offshore data in history, the Pandora Papers expose the offshore dealings of several prominent people ranging from celebrities to politicians.

A report by Statista.com lists the countries with the most number of politicians listed in the Pandora Papers shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. According to its calculations, Ukraine tops the list with 38 members, followed by Russia, 19, and the UAE, 11. In all, over 300 current and former politicians have been implicated in this list, with the United Kingdom being the only European country to feature in the Top 10 list.



Top 10 countries with most politicians on the list. Photo: Courtesy of Statista.

A few notable names on the list include King Abdullah II from Jordan, Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid, the Prime Minister of the UAE, as well as the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Lebanon and Côte d'Ivoire, and the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kenya, Ecuador, Chile and Ukraine.

Other notable names include Latin singer Shakira as well as Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and British sensation Elton John.

