 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Sees 9% Sequential Rise In Sales Of Mustang Mach-E EVs In September, Ramps Up Production
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2021 2:53am   Comments
Share:
Ford Sees 9% Sequential Rise In Sales Of Mustang Mach-E EVs In September, Ramps Up Production

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Monday it sold and produced more Mustang Mach-Es in September compared to a month ago.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker sold 1,578 Mustang Mach-Es in September, up 9% compared to the 1,448 units sold in August, but the numbers are still below the peak hit three months ago; the sales of the all-electric crossover reached 2,854 units in July. 

Ford has so far this year sold a total of 18,855 units of its five-door electric crossover. The company noted that with 18,855 Mach-Es sold through September, "Mach-E ranks second in full electric SUV sales," just behind Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y.

Ford also increased the production of Mach-Es to 5,390 vehicles in September, from 5,353 vehicles a month ago in August.  The company said it has produced 51,216 Mustang Mach-Es so far this year.  

Ford on Monday posted a 17.7% drop to 156,614 vehicles in September on a year-on-year basis. 

See Also: Ford Recall Of Mustang Mach-E Electric Vehicles Expands To US

Why It Matters: Ford expanded sales in the electrified vehicle segment by 91.6% year-over-year to 9,150 vehicles — still small when compared to company-level volume numbers. The category currently includes a mix of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first all-electric crossover named after the iconic Mustang. The sales of the traditional Mustangs have been coming down. Ford has sold 41,065 Mustangs so far this year, a drop of about 14% on a year-on-year basis.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.34% higher at $14.35 a share on Monday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Major Tesla, Ford Battery Suppliers Say They Are Facing Crunch Of Research And Engineering Specialists
Why This Analyst Is Still Bearish About Tesla Despite Record Q3 Deliveries
Why Ford's Stock Is Moving Today
A Look into Share CFDs and the Top 5 to Watch… Come Rise or Fall
Cathie Wood Uses Tesla Q3 Deliveries As Example To Chide Traditional Automakers For Hiding Behind 'Chip Shortage'
Midwestern Governors Create Plan To Build A Regional Network Of Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automakers electric vehicles EVs Mustang Mach-ENews Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com