 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk-Backed Signal Struggles To Catch Up With Demand As Millions Flock To Its App Amid Facebook Chaos
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2021 11:21pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk-Backed Signal Struggles To Catch Up With Demand As Millions Flock To Its App Amid Facebook Chaos

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-backed private messaging app Signal saw user signups soar through the global outage that hit Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) network of apps and services on Monday.

What Happened: Millions of users signed up for the free cross-platform messaging app following a near six-hour global outage that also shut down WhatsApp messenger services along with Facebook and Instagram, Signal revealed on Twitter on Monday. 

The free and open-source messaging app that is endorsed by Edward Snowden said “millions of new people” joined the app and the company was working hard to fix glitches. Signal said some people are not seeing all of their contacts appear on the app. 

Signal focuses on privacy and claims it does not collect any data on its users. 

See Also: Elon Musk Discloses Funding WhatsApp Rival Signal, Says Will 'Donate More'

Why It Matters: The massive global outage left more than 3.5 billion users of Facebook and subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp high and dry and forced the company to issue an apology on rival social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Facebook was also subject to memes and jabs as traffic flowed to Twitter.  Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joined those taking dig at Facebook and offered to buy the beleaguered social media firm’s domain name.

Dorsey shared a tweet by Edward Snowden, which encouraged WhatsApp users to shift to Signal — a privacy-centric messaging platform.

The latest Facebook outage and the recent “60 Minutes” whistleblower interview reportedly wiped out about $7 billion from Mark Zuckerburg’s personal wealth. 

Price Action: FB shares closed 4.89% lower at $326.23 on Monday.

Read Next: 'Facebook Can't Be Down If You Deleted It,' Blaire Erskine Rips Apart Mark Zuckerberg Company In Epic Sketch

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + FB)

'Facebook Can't Be Down If You Deleted It,' Blaire Erskine Rips Apart Mark Zuckerberg Company In Epic Sketch
Tesla Ordered To Pay $137M To Former Black Employee Over Racism At Work
Jack Dorsey Jokes About Buying Facebook.com As Social Media Apps Go Down
Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7B In Wealth From '60 Minutes' Whistleblower Interview, App Outage
Fintech On Benzinga: 4 Consumer Product Trends That Will Define The Future Now
Why This Analyst Is Still Bearish About Tesla Despite Record Q3 Deliveries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Instagram signal WhatsAppNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com