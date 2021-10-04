Elon Musk-Backed Signal Struggles To Catch Up With Demand As Millions Flock To Its App Amid Facebook Chaos

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-backed private messaging app Signal saw user signups soar through the global outage that hit Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) network of apps and services on Monday.

What Happened: Millions of users signed up for the free cross-platform messaging app following a near six-hour global outage that also shut down WhatsApp messenger services along with Facebook and Instagram, Signal revealed on Twitter on Monday.

Millions of new people have joined Signal today and our messaging and calling have been up and running but some people aren't seeing all of their contacts appear on Signal. We're working hard to fix this up. — Signal (@signalapp) October 4, 2021

The free and open-source messaging app that is endorsed by Edward Snowden said “millions of new people” joined the app and the company was working hard to fix glitches. Signal said some people are not seeing all of their contacts appear on the app.

Signal focuses on privacy and claims it does not collect any data on its users.

Why It Matters: The massive global outage left more than 3.5 billion users of Facebook and subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp high and dry and forced the company to issue an apology on rival social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Facebook was also subject to memes and jabs as traffic flowed to Twitter. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joined those taking dig at Facebook and offered to buy the beleaguered social media firm’s domain name.

Dorsey shared a tweet by Edward Snowden, which encouraged WhatsApp users to shift to Signal — a privacy-centric messaging platform.

The latest Facebook outage and the recent “60 Minutes” whistleblower interview reportedly wiped out about $7 billion from Mark Zuckerburg’s personal wealth.

Price Action: FB shares closed 4.89% lower at $326.23 on Monday.

