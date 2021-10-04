'Facebook Can't Be Down If You Deleted It,' Blaire Erskine Rips Apart Mark Zuckerberg Company In Epic Sketch

Comedian Blaire Erskine mocked Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) in a faux “statement” from the social media company after a widespread outage left millions without their social fix.

What happened: “We here at Facebook would just like to say, In thought you deleted Facebook,” snapped Erskine, posing as a spokesperson for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company.

See Also: How To Buy Facebook (FB) Shares

Statement from Facebook pic.twitter.com/uCCZbPnyHW — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 4, 2021

“We just think it’s kind of funny that last night everybody was like #DeleteFacebook and then this morning they’re like #FacebookDown. You know, because, which one is it? Did y’all already delete it or is it down? Because it can’t be down if you deleted it,” said Erskine, making a sly reference to a recent whistleblower who accused the company of betraying democracy.

Erskine, known for her satirical spoofs of Trump supporters, then made a reference to MySpace founder Tom Anderson.

“Tom left you! Do you think Tom thinks about you now? He doesn’t. He’s a photographer now.”

In a final comedic flourish, Erskine addressed her audience.

“Good luck remembering your mom’s birthday now, you pieces of shit!”

Why It Matters: Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were hit by an outage shortly before noon ET Monday.

See Also: Facebook Whistleblower Expected To Say Company Contributed To Capitol Riots on '60 Minutes'

Tech experts pegged the loss of service to a Domain Name System (DNS) problem. The platforms restored their services by 5:45 p.m. ET.

Facebook is grappling with revelations made on “60 Minutes” by a whistleblower that led to “#DeleteFacebook” trending on Twitter.

It seems as if a spiritual event has happened freeing us from the evil grip of Facebook and Instagram. Now is the time to free yourself from Zuck's command and control apparatus. Just delete and move on, don't look back. #DeleteFacebook $FB — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) October 4, 2021

Facebook is as bad as we always knew. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 4, 2021

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey also joined those taking dig at Facebook and offered to buy the beleaguered social media firm’s domain name.

Dorsey shared a tweet by Edward Snowden, which encouraged WhatsApp users to shift to Signal — a privacy-centric messaging platform.

Read Next: Elon Musk Discloses Funding WhatsApp Rival Signal, Says Will 'Donate More'