'Facebook Can't Be Down If You Deleted It,' Blaire Erskine Rips Apart Mark Zuckerberg Company In Epic Sketch
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2021 10:12pm   Comments
'Facebook Can't Be Down If You Deleted It,' Blaire Erskine Rips Apart Mark Zuckerberg Company In Epic Sketch

Comedian Blaire Erskine mocked Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) in a faux “statement” from the social media company after a widespread outage left millions without their social fix.

What happened: “We here at Facebook would just like to say, In thought you deleted Facebook,” snapped Erskine, posing as a spokesperson for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company.

See Also: How To Buy Facebook (FB) Shares

“We just think it’s kind of funny that last night everybody was like #DeleteFacebook and then this morning they’re like #FacebookDown. You know, because, which one is it? Did y’all already delete it or is it down? Because it can’t be down if you deleted it,” said Erskine, making a sly reference to a recent whistleblower who accused the company of betraying democracy.

Erskine, known for her satirical spoofs of Trump supporters, then made a reference to MySpace founder Tom Anderson.

“Tom left you! Do you think Tom thinks about you now? He doesn’t. He’s a photographer now.”

In a final comedic flourish, Erskine addressed her audience.

“Good luck remembering your mom’s birthday now, you pieces of shit!”

Why It Matters: Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were hit by an outage shortly before noon ET Monday. 

See Also: Facebook Whistleblower Expected To Say Company Contributed To Capitol Riots on '60 Minutes'

Tech experts pegged the loss of service to a Domain Name System (DNS) problem. The platforms restored their services by 5:45 p.m. ET.

Facebook is grappling with revelations made on “60 Minutes” by a whistleblower that led to “#DeleteFacebook” trending on Twitter.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey also joined those taking dig at Facebook and offered to buy the beleaguered social media firm’s domain name.

Dorsey shared a tweet by Edward Snowden, which encouraged WhatsApp users to shift to Signal — a privacy-centric messaging platform.

Read Next: Elon Musk Discloses Funding WhatsApp Rival Signal, Says Will 'Donate More'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

