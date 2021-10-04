 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Netflix Shares Are Falling

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why Netflix Shares Are Falling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. 

Netflix's stock was trading about 2.4% lower at $598.63 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $626.12 and a 52-week low of $463.41.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

A Look into Share CFDs and the Top 5 to Watch… Come Rise or Fall
Netflix's 'Squid Game' Prompts Axie Infinity Meme Contest On Twitter
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Netflix
Netflix Countersued By South Korean Firm Following Traffic Surge Due to 'Squid Game'
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 30
Shares of Netflix Inc. Exceed 52-Week High
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com