Why Netflix Shares Are Falling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages.

Netflix's stock was trading about 2.4% lower at $598.63 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $626.12 and a 52-week low of $463.41.