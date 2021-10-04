 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Peloton Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
Share:
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness as a rise in bond yields weighs on growth and tech stocks. Recent promising COVID-19 therapeutic data from Merck has also helped alleviate some Delta variant concerns, which could pressure 'stay-at-home' stocks.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. 

Peloton operates an interactive fitness platform. Peloton's connected fitness product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation and extended warranty agreements.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $80.48.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Altimeter's Brad Gerstner Sells Travel Stocks, Buys These Growth Stocks: 'People Underappreciate The Size Of The Future Market'
Peloton Pedals to Growth Outside Homes
This Analytics Firm Gains Additional $1B In Value On Nasdaq Debut
Options Trading: Peloton Interactive's Smart Money Trades For September 27
Cathie Wood Buys Another $6.5M In Robinhood, $6.3M In Peloton
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com