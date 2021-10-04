 Skip to main content

Facebook, Instagram And Related App Users Report Worldwide Outage
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
  • Users report issues with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), WhatsApp, Instagram, and the FB Messenger apps.
  • Facebook legacy site users reported 80,149 outages in the last 45 minutes, as per Downdetector.
  • Facebook’s mobile messaging platform WhatsApp and photo and video sharing app Instagram reported worldwide outages.
  • Even Facebook’s status page on the legacy website is not accessible.
  • There has been no announcement from Mark Zuckerberg-led company on its Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) page either.
  • Facebook’s stock has taken a beating today following a CBS interview with a former employee who criticized the company for its policies.
  • The stock is facing downward pressure after the outage reports.
  • Update at 12:30 pm ET: Facebook posted in a tweet at 12:22 pm ET that “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 5.72% at $323.49 on the last check Monday.

