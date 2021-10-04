 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM, Wolfspeed Enter Supplier Agreement To Use Silicon Carbide For Electric Vehicles
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
GM, Wolfspeed Enter Supplier Agreement To Use Silicon Carbide For Electric Vehicles
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) has signed a supplier agreement with Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for GM's future electric vehicle programs. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREEofficially changed its name to Wolfspeed and began trading today under the new ticker "WOLF" on NYSE.
  • Wolfspeed's silicon carbide devices will enable GM to install more efficient EV propulsion systems that will extend the range of its EV portfolio.
  • The silicon carbide will be used in the integrated power electronics contained within GM's Ultium Drive units in its next-generation EVs.
  • GM will also participate in the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply Program to secure domestic, sustainable, and scalable materials for EV production.
  • Wolfspeed will produce the silicon carbide power device solutions at its 200mm-capable Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, launching in early 2022.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 2.71% at $54.58, WOLF on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WOLF + GM)

General Motors Might Be Ready To Test Resistance Again Soon
Why General Motors Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Cathie Wood Uses Tesla Q3 Deliveries As Example To Chide Traditional Automakers For Hiding Behind 'Chip Shortage'
General Motors Plans To Go Green In US Could Happen 5 Years Sooner
Trade Options Like A Pro — Check General Motors's Big Money Trades
Google Sister Waymo, GM's Cruise Can Now Offer Commercial Self-Driving Rides In California
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com