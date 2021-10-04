Northern Ireland Has A Shortage Of Clowns (Seriously!)

Supply chain disruptions created and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted a wide range of commodities, ranging from semiconductor chips to toilet paper. It also appears to have created a wholly unexpected shortage: a severe lack of clowns in Northern Ireland.

But Where Are The Clowns? In a completely serious interview with the BBC, David Duffy, co-owner of Duffy’s Circus, is appealing to Northern Ireland’s residents to consider a career as a clown.

While the pandemic forced the shutdown of circuses for an extended period, Northern Ireland’s position within the post-Brexit U.K. has prevented it from easily hiring clowns from the European Union nations.

"Because all the circuses in Europe and in England have been up and operational for the past six months, that huge pool of EU artists are already back at work and up until last week we haven't been able to even get visas issued for non-EU artists and entertainers," Duffy said.

There Ought To Be Clowns: Without the traditional workforce of continental clowns, Duffy is hoping for his fellow Northern Irishmen to put on baggy pants and a red bulbous nose as an occupational pursuit.

"That's why we're trying to reach out for any of our folks at home who feel that they can give it a go," he added.

However, Duffy acknowledged being a clown isn’t all fun and laughs.

"A clown actually can be the loneliest place because you're in there on your own and you have to be able to read your audience, in a short couple of minutes you have to be able to get a rapport going with them and interact and feed off them," he said.

Still, things could be worse — at least Duffy isn’t trying to recruit a workforce by using Elizabeth Taylor’s cacophonous rendition of “Send in the Clowns.”

Photo: Thomas Tangelder from Pixabay.