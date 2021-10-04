 Skip to main content

General Motors Led Cruise's Autonomous Vehicle Ride-Hailing Ambitions - What You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 6:29pm   Comments
General Motors Led Cruise's Autonomous Vehicle Ride-Hailing Ambitions - What You Need To Know
  • General Motors Co’s (NYSE: GM) autonomous vehicle unit, Cruise LLC is likely to publicly disclose ride-hailing business guidance to reach $50 billion in revenue as it ramps up over the next couple of years, Bloomberg reports.
  • Cruise could disclose its plans to charge for rides by 2022 with a modified version of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car stretching till 2023 on regulatory approval. 
  • Cruise earned $55 million in revenue in the first half and ($561) million loss.
  • GM’s presentation will include updates on GM’s electric vehicle plans, SuperCruise driver-assistance feature, and Ultify software platform. GM will share strategies to start increasing revenue and profit with new vehicles and business lines like SuperCruise.
  • Cruise plans to expand beyond San Francisco with four- to six-passenger Origins pending National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration approval as it does not have a steering wheel or manual controls.
  • Cruise also announced a deal to offer rides in Dubai in 2023.
  • Price Action: GM shares closed higher by 1.60% at $53.98 on Monday.

