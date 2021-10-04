 Skip to main content

Why Alibaba Shares Are Making New 52-Week Lows Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Why Alibaba Shares Are Making New 52-Week Lows Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading lower Monday amid continued Evergrande uncertainty, which has weighed on the broader Chinese market.

Investors continue to weigh the possible implications of the potential default of China-based real estate company Evergrande. 

Evergrande shares were halted pending a "major transaction." Chinese media reported Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business.
Needham maintained Alibaba with a Buy rating and a price target of $330.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company. It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

BABA Price Action: Alibaba has traded as high as $319.32 over a 52-week period. The stock is making new 52-week lows in trading today.

Alibaba was down 3.56% at $139.06 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Alibaba.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global

