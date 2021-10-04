 Skip to main content

Why NIO Shares Are Falling

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Shares of Chinese companies, including NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are trading lower amid continued Evergrande uncertainty, which has weighed on the broader Chinese market. Evergrande shares were halted pending a 'major transaction.'

Chinese media reported Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business.

NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. The company offers five, six, and seven-seater electric SUVs, as well as smart electric sedans.

NIO's stock was trading about 5% lower at $33.59 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $20.60.

