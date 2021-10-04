Why Snowflake Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Snowflake provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Snowflake's stock was trading about 4% lower at $291.44 per share on Monday at the time of publication.