Owlet Shares Fall On FDA Warning Letter For Smart Sock
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 5:33pm   Comments
Owlet Shares Fall On FDA Warning Letter For Smart Sock
  • Owlet Inc (NYSE: OWLT) stock has dropped almost 24% in the trading session due to receiving a Warning Letter dated October 1, 2021, from the FDA.
  • The Warning Letter asserts that the Company's marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product in the U.S. renders the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA. 
  • But the Company has not obtained such clearance or approval. 
  • The Warning Letter requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for use to measure blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate.
  • Owlet positions the Smart Sock Plus as a way to monitor a child's well-being.
  • The Letter also identifies certain marketing claims that FDA believes render the Smart Sock a medical device.
  • In July, Owlet merged with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, a SPAC, to go public.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: OWLT shares fell 23.6% to $4.19 on Monday.

