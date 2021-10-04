Owlet Shares Fall On FDA Warning Letter For Smart Sock
- Owlet Inc (NYSE: OWLT) stock has dropped almost 24% in the trading session due to receiving a Warning Letter dated October 1, 2021, from the FDA.
- The Warning Letter asserts that the Company's marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product in the U.S. renders the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA.
- But the Company has not obtained such clearance or approval.
- The Warning Letter requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for use to measure blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate.
- Owlet positions the Smart Sock Plus as a way to monitor a child's well-being.
- The Letter also identifies certain marketing claims that FDA believes render the Smart Sock a medical device.
- In July, Owlet merged with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, a SPAC, to go public.
- Price Action: OWLT shares fell 23.6% to $4.19 on Monday.
