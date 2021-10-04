 Skip to main content

Why Facebook Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Why Facebook Shares Are Falling

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading lower by 4.4% at $327.86 following a CBS interview with a former employee, who made criticisms of the company.

Shares of companies in the broader technology space are also trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. 

Facebook has a 52-week high of $384.33 and a 52-week low of $244.61.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

