Why Facebook Shares Are Falling
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading lower by 4.4% at $327.86 following a CBS interview with a former employee, who made criticisms of the company.
Shares of companies in the broader technology space are also trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.
The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.
Facebook has a 52-week high of $384.33 and a 52-week low of $244.61.
