 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Share:
Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. 

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. 

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $305.84 and a 52-week low of $199.62.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Color Star Announces New Business Division in Dubai to Bolster Metaverse Development
Microsoft Fixing Remaining Windows 11 Bugs Ahead of October 5 Release
Apple, Microsoft, Disney And Amazon Lobby Against Climate Bill: Report
What's The Top Search Term On Bing? The Answer Might Shock You
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Closing Out the Quarter: Tech Rebounds a Bit but Supply Chain Issues Slam Bed, Bath & Beyond
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com