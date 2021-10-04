Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $305.84 and a 52-week low of $199.62.