Esports Partners With Alpha Tech To Design Computer Vision For Automated Scoring
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Esports Partners With Alpha Tech To Design Computer Vision For Automated Scoring
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) subsidiary EEG Labs has signed a partnership with Alpha Esports Tech Inc (OTC: APETF) to develop a new computer vision tech system.
  • The tech system will allow Alpha Tech's online platform, GamerzArena, to conduct automated scoring for popular games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite.
  • The new technology will also make tournament results being available instantly on the leaderboards on GamerzArena.
  • EEG Labs will also deploy its computer vision tech to extract data from additional sources and contests to optimize content plans for Alpha Tech.
  • Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $6.63 on the last check Monday.

