Why Merck Shares Are Rising
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) shares are trading higher by 3.4% at $84.18 after SVB Leerink maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $101 to $104.
Merck shares were trading higher Friday after the company, and Ridgeback, announced investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% versus placebo for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in Phase 3 interim analysis.
Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer and infections.
Merck has a 52-week high of $84.56 and a 52-week low of $68.29.
Latest Ratings for MRK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for MRK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings