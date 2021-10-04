 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AmpliTech To Launch MMIC Semiconductor Chip Design Center In Texas
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
AmpliTech To Launch MMIC Semiconductor Chip Design Center In Texas
  • AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPGplans to launch a monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) chip design center in Texas. 
  • MMICs are semiconductor chips used in high-frequency communications applications like signal amplifiers and filters for mobile phones or satellites.
  • AmpliTech expects the facility to be fully operational by year-end 2021.
  • Through the MMIC initiative, AmpliTech is working to position it as a key provider of signal amplification solutions to enable communications networks to accomplish more at a lower cost.
  • AmpliTech said it is working to secure patents for key elements of its MMIC designs and technology.
  • Price Action: AMPG shares closed higher by 0.28% at $3.60 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMPG)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com