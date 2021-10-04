AmpliTech To Launch MMIC Semiconductor Chip Design Center In Texas
- AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) plans to launch a monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) chip design center in Texas.
- MMICs are semiconductor chips used in high-frequency communications applications like signal amplifiers and filters for mobile phones or satellites.
- AmpliTech expects the facility to be fully operational by year-end 2021.
- Through the MMIC initiative, AmpliTech is working to position it as a key provider of signal amplification solutions to enable communications networks to accomplish more at a lower cost.
- AmpliTech said it is working to secure patents for key elements of its MMIC designs and technology.
- Price Action: AMPG shares closed higher by 0.28% at $3.60 on Monday.
