 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Tesla, Lordstown Motors Or ContextLogic?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Tesla, Lordstown Motors Or ContextLogic?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $745 to $755.

Tesla is trading higher by 2.4% at $793.98.

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) with an Underperform and raised the price target from $1 to $5.

Lordstown Motors is trading lower by 6.4% at $6.12.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein downgraded ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) from Perform to Underperform and announced a $4 price target.

ContextLogic is trading lower by 6.4% at $5.01.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + RIDE)

What Tesla's Record Q3 Deliveries Could Mean For Its Financial Results
A Look into Share CFDs and the Top 5 to Watch… Come Rise or Fall
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Friday's Rally
Tesla Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week, AMC, Wish, Tilray And These Are Other Top Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BCYPNorthland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On18.0
ACHVAlliance Global PartnersInitiates Coverage On25.0
BTUB. Riley SecuritiesUpgrades22.0
ALNYUBSUpgrades215.0
VICRCraig-HallumMaintains200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com