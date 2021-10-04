Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Tesla, Lordstown Motors Or ContextLogic?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $745 to $755.

Tesla is trading higher by 2.4% at $793.98.

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) with an Underperform and raised the price target from $1 to $5.

Lordstown Motors is trading lower by 6.4% at $6.12.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein downgraded ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) from Perform to Underperform and announced a $4 price target.

ContextLogic is trading lower by 6.4% at $5.01.