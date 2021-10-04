Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) - P/E: 3.84 Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) - P/E: 1.85 Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) - P/E: 8.55 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) - P/E: 7.59 PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) - P/E: 0.24

Most recently, Community Health Systems reported earnings per share at 0.23, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.36. Community Health Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Genetron Holdings has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.13, which has increased by 23.53% compared to Q1, which was -0.17. Genetron Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Quest Diagnostics experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 3.76 in Q1 and is now 3.18. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.67%, which has decreased by 0.23% from 1.9% in the previous quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma has been featured as a value stock. 9 Meters Biopharma's Q2 EPS sits at -0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). 9 Meters Biopharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

PolyPid's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.56, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.47. PolyPid does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.