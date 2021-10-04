4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alteryx

The Trade: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Director Dean Stoecker disposed a total of 35000 shares at an average price of $70.35. The insider received $2,462,250.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Alteryx and UiPath recently reported the expansion of their strategic partnership and new integrations with a connector as part of Alteryx's recent product release.

What Alteryx Does: Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts.

Warner Music Group

The Trade: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) CEO, Recorded Music Max Lousada sold a total of 510165 shares at an average price of $41.05. The insider received $20,942,273.25 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Warner Music Group and Twitch recently reported first-of-its-kind partnership.

What Warner Music Group Does: Warner Music Group is the third largest of the three major global record labels, with Vivendi's Universal Music in first and Sony Music in second.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) SVP, Global Affairs and CLO J. Kent Walker sold a total of 4994 shares at an average price of $2,700.01. The insider received $6,741,916.98 as a result of the transaction. The insider also acquired a total of 2497 shares.

What’s Happening: Google Cloud recently expanded partnership with AMD for EPYC processors.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

EverQuote

The Trade: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Chief Architect Tomas Revesz sold a total of 10278 shares at an average price of $19.00. The insider received $195,282.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: EverQuote, during August, reported upbeat results for the second quarter.

What EverQuote Does: EverQuote is a US-bsed company engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping.