3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

National Health Investors

The Trade: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) Director Robert Webb acquired a total of 2000 shares at an average price of $53.86. The insider spent $107,715.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: National Health Investors, recently, issued a business update regarding its monthly contractual cash collections and average occupancy from its three largest senior housing operators.

What National Health Investors Does: National Health Investors Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment that invests in various healthcare facilities, including independent living facilities, senior-living campuses, and medical office buildings.

Compass Diversified

The Trade: Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) Independent Director Sarah Gaines McCoy acquired a total of 3164 shares at an average price of $28.18. To acquire these shares, it cost $89,171.96.

What’s Happening: Compass Diversified recently said it acquired Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, Inc. for an enterprise value of $256 million.

What Compass Diversified Does: Compass Diversified Holdings is a diversified business conglomerate based in the United States having two groups: branded consumer business and niche industrial business.

Radius Health

The Trade: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) 10% owner Target Biotech V, BB Biotech Ag bought a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $12.95. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,294,500.00.

What’s Happening: The company, in August, reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

What Radius Health Does: Radius Health Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology.