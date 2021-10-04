 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

TMC the metals company

The Trade: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Director Andrei Karkar, Eras Capital Llc bought a total of 2250110 shares at an average price of $4.44. To acquire these shares, it cost $9,999,938.86.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped more than 25% over the previous month.

What TMC the metals company Does: TMC The Metals Co is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules.

Reed's

The Trade: Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) CEO Norman E. Snyder Jr. acquired a total of 50000 shares shares at an average price of $0.59. The insider spent $29,500.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Reed's, in August, reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

What Reed's Does: Reed's sells Ginger Beer brand. The company's portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages sold in over 40,000 outlets nationwide including the natural and specialty food channel, grocery stores, mass merchants,

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) Director Kenneth Krogulski acquired a total of 1785 shares at an average price of $2.83. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,049.85.

What’s Happening: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of RediTrex product line for active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis.

What Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Does: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REED + CPIX)

Reed's Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arcturus Soars On COVID-19 Vaccine Updates, Merck's Keytruda On Track For More Label Expansions, Eliem Debuts
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com