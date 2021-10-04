Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after the company announced in the third quarter it produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles.

The company produced 8,941 model S/X vehicles and delivered 9,275 vehicles of that same model. The company also produced 228,882 model 3/Y vehicles and delivered 232,025 vehicles of that model.

The company reported net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of the financial performance when the company announces third quarter earnings.

Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla's stock was trading about 3% higher at $798.72 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $379.11.