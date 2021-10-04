 Skip to main content

Maxar Scoops US Government's G-EGD Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 6:49am   Comments
Maxar Scoops US Government's G-EGD Contract
  • Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXRwon an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. 
  • The contract, which began September 1, is valued at $44 million and is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176 million.
  • Maxar will continue to provide over 400,000 U.S. government users with unclassified, online and offline, on-demand access to high-resolution commercial imagery from Maxar in addition to geospatial data from other industry providers.
  • "The G-EGD platform provides U.S. and allied users with access to geospatial intelligence from a variety of industry providers at locations around the globe," Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said. 
  • Price Action: MAXR shares closed higher by 1.84% at $28.84 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

