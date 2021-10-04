 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 5:20am   Comments
Share:
54 Biggest Movers From Friday

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

 

  • Spire Global, Inc.. (NYSE: SPIR) shares fell 43.3% to close at $7.10 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. recently appointed Dr. Kevin Petty as Vice President of Weather.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares dipped 38.1% to close at $8.54 on Friday after the company announced the FDA notified it that they identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) dropped 33.8% to close at $27.98. Adagio Therapeutics recently announced new data from its COVID-19 antibody program.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 32.8% to close at $2.50 after the company announced a 4.3 million share offering at $3.25 per share.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 23.6% to close at $0.3536. Farmmi recently agreed to acquire all the shares of Jiangxi Xiangbo Agriculture and Forestry Development Co., Ltd (Xiangbo) for about RMB70 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 21.1% to close at $34.35 in reaction to promising data from competitor Merck's COVID-19 antiviral candidate.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) dropped 19.3% to settle at $4.30. Clarus Therapeutics filed for offer and sale of up to 19.82 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) fell 18.3% to close at $3.27.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares fell 18.2% to close at $6.53. Lordstown Motors issued production and financial update. Foxconn will purchase $50 million of Lordstown common stock at price of $6.8983 per share.
  • IronNet, Inc.. (NASDAQ: IRNT) shares fell 17.4% to settle at $14.08 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
  • Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) fell 17.2% to settle at $20.16. Immunome will present preclinical data on anti IL-38 antibody program at The American Association for Cancer Research NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
  • IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP) dropped 15.3% to close at $2.50.
  • Benson Hill Inc. (NASDAQ: BHIL) fell 15.2% to close at $6.05.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares declined 14.9% to settle at $3.25 after gaining over 11% on Thursday.
  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 14.7% to close at $46.57 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dropped 14% to settle at $107.51 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is exploring an acquisition of NeoGenomics.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares declined 13.1% to close at $1.52 after jumping 60% on Thursday.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) dropped 12.6% to close at $11.93.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 12.4% to close at $181.60 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) declined 12.3% to close at $16.84 on Friday.
  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) fell 11.8% to settle at $43.27.
  • IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) dipped 11.5% to close at $9.20.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dropped 11.4% to close at $341.09 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%. Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer at Moderna, made a large insider sell on September 30, according to a new SEC filing.
  • Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) fell 11% to settle at $6.59.
  • Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) dipped 10.2% to close at $13.29.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) dropped 9.3% to close at $6.89. Lucira Health recently appointed Tony Allen as COO.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 6.7% to close at $254.79 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%. BioNTech dosed the first patient with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 6.5% to close at $2.88. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro with a Buy rating and announced price target of $8.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADGI + ALZN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 300 Points; Omeros Shares Plummet
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; ISM Manufacturing Index Rises In September
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com