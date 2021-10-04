Amazon Prepones Black-Friday Deals Ahead Of Holiday Season
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched Black Friday-worthy deals, allowing customers to start shopping now and saving big heading into the holiday season.
- Amazon also revealed its biggest-ever selection of gift guides, including its Holiday Toy List, Home, Fashion, Beauty, and Electronics Gift Guides, and guides like Stocking Stuffer Picks and Customers' Most-Loved products.
- The U.S. Prime members can send gifts with just an email or mobile phone number using the Amazon mobile shopping app.
- Amazon is on track to invest over $1 billion in higher pay for front-line teams and recently announced 125,000 full-time and part-time jobs in fulfillment and logistics across the U.S., with average starting wages of more than $18 per hour.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.13% at $3,279 premarket on the last check Monday.
