 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Volkswagen Joins Nio, Xpeng In China's 10K September EV Deliveries Club With ID. Series
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2021 4:52am   Comments
Share:
Volkswagen Joins Nio, Xpeng In China's 10K September EV Deliveries Club With ID. Series

Germany’s Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) delivered 10,126 ID. series of electric vehicles in China last month, up 7,023 vehicles the month before, cnEVpost reported Sunday, citing company data.

What Happened: The September numbers bring Volkswagen’s monthly ID deliveries in neck-to-neck competition with homegrown rival Nio Inc's (NYSE: NIO) 10,628 electric car deliveries and Xpeng Inc’s (NYSE: XPEV) 10,412 deliveries. 

Volkswagen, which has an ambitious sales target for its ID. series in China, is expected to get a further boost when it launches the more-affordable ID.3 model later this year.

See Also: Nio Deliveries Jump 125% In September As It Debuts In Norway, Rival Xpeng Registers 199% Growth

The German automaker began delivering its first all-electric ID.4 Crozz in March this year, a model that it makes in partnership with China’s FAW Group. 

In July, the companies started delivering the six-seater and seven-seater electric vehicle ID.6 Crozz.

Why It Matters: The world’s second-largest automaker aims to sell up to 100,000 ID. series electric vehicles in China this year. The automaker makes and sells the ID.4 and the ID.6 series in China with local joint ventures.

See Also: Volkswagen Has A Giant Share Of China's Auto Market — But When It Comes To EVs, It Still Can't Match Up To Tesla

China is crucial to Volkswagen's success overall, a market where rival Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has made a huge head start. The German automaker sold 1.85 million vehicles in the country in the first half of 2021, making China its single largest market with a 37% share of total volumes. Volkswagen brands make up for 18% share of the China auto market, as per LMC Automotive, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Price Action: VWAGGY shares closed 0.16% higher at $31.17 a share on Friday. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Volkswagen

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VWAGY + NIO)

Cathie Wood Uses Tesla Q3 Deliveries As Example To Chide Traditional Automakers For Hiding Behind 'Chip Shortage'
Alibaba, JD, Baidu Slide In Hong Kong While Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains After Reporting Deliveries
Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Sees 197% Spike In EV Sales In September, Outdoes Nio, Other Chinese Rivals
EV Week In Review: Tesla Pushes Out FSD Broader Beta Rollout, Chinese Trio Delivers, Ford Doubles Down On EV Investment, Lordstown's Prudent Strategy
What This Analyst Likes About Q3 Deliveries Updates From XPeng and Nio
Where Might Nio's Stock Move In The Coming Weeks?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com