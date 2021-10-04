Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for September will be released today. Unit vehicle sales are projected to come in at an annual rate of 13.4 million in September following August's 13.1 million rate.
- Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing 1.0% in August.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for September will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets