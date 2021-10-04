Donald Trump Sues Twitter, Wants Back On The Social Media Platform

Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) and its CEO Jack Dorsey were named defendants in a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump, who is seeking to get reinstated on the social media platform.

What Happened: Trump’s complaint, first noted on the Verge, was filed in the Southern District of Florida on Friday.

The 45th President claims in his complaint that Twitter, “coerced by members of the United States Congress,” is censoring him.

Trump moved for a preliminary injunction stating that Twitter “exercises a degree of power and control over the political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate.”

“Defendant’s censorship and prior restraint of Plaintiff's speech violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and likewise violates Florida’s newly enacted Stop Social Media Censorship Act,” as per the complaint.

Why It Matters: The Florida law mentioned by Trump’s complaint was signed by the state's Governor Ron DeSantis in May.

Florida is appealing a judge’s decision to block that law before it could be enforced in a federal appeals court, NPR reported.

Twitter had permanently banned Donald Trump, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence” after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building in January.

Trump was reported to have gone “ballistic” after Twitter enforced its ban.

Price Action: On Friday, Twitter shares closed nearly 2.7% higher at $61.98 in the regular session.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Flickr