Microsoft Fixing Remaining Windows 11 Bugs Ahead of October 5 Release

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2021 5:38pm   Comments
With just two days to go before the official release of Windows 11 on October 5, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) continues to work on fixing remaining bugs.

What happened: The tech giant is addressing remaining issues with the Start, Taskbar, and Search in the latest version of its Windows operating system, reports ZDNet.

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22468 to the Dev Channel in its testing forum. The company says this build provides a "good set of improvements and bug fixes" for those on Dev Channel releases. Microsoft says some fixes listed in this Dev Channel build won't actually arrive until after the official Windows 11 release.

What’s Next: As the release date approaches, a new survey from savings.com finds that 62% of Windows users are unaware of Windows 11 becoming available. The survey also finds that only 41% say they plan to install the new operating system, and many are confused by the hardware requirements.

Windows 11 will have a sleeker layout, more detailed widgets, an updated Microsoft Store, and support for Android apps.

The rollout of Windows 11 will occur in phases, just like previous Windows 10 feature updates. After October 5, Windows users can check for the device's update to Windows 11 by heading to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates.

Related Link: Microsoft's Latest Offerings Ahead Of Upcoming Holiday Season

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Tech Best of Benzinga

