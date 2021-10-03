This Energy Company Has A Better 3-Month Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Litecoin

Cryptocurrencies and high-flying growth stocks are among the most regularly played assets by traders and investors in 2021. And as of late, there have been a number of clear winners between the assets.

Since July, Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI) stock’s three-month return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

Camber Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company that is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. The company operates exclusively in the onshore United States oil and natural gas industry.

Camber Energy’s sales are made on a month-to-month basis, and title transfer occurs when the oil is loaded onto the purchaser's truck. Camber Energy was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from July to the present:

Bitcoin is up from $34,683 to $47,953 for a return of 38.26%

Ethereum is up from $2,228 to $3,406 for a return of 52.87%

Dogecoin is down from $0.246459 to $0.220814 for a return of -10.40%

Litecoin is up from $140.24 to $169.90 for a return of 21.15%

And finally, Camber Energy is up from $0.67 a share to $3.20 for a return of 353.90%

