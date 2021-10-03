Images Of Apple Watch Series 7 Posted On Social Media, Then Deleted

The first images of the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch Series 7 out in the public have been posted on social media, ahead of an anticipated October launch of the device.

What Happened: A person claiming to work for a mobile network posted the images of the highly-anticipated device to an Apple Watch enthusiast Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) group, and said their company is currently testing the watch before it becomes available to the public.

The photos have now been deleted, although according to MacRumors, the images are confirmed to be the Series 7 by the “more rounded and softer corners,” allowing the display to curve over the edge of the screen.

What’s Next: The Apple Watch Series 7 will officially go on sale “later this fall.” Apple revealed the Series 7 during the company’s “California Streaming” event, but did not announce the exact date it would become available for purchase. Several reports indicate Apple will be launching preorders for the Series 7 as early as October 8.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a bigger screen, a faster chip and more durable materials compared to the Series 6. The always-on display should be about 70% brighter when indoors.

