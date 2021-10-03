 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Whistleblower Expected To Say Company Contributed To Capitol Riots on '60 Minutes'

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Whistleblower Expected To Say Company Contributed To Capitol Riots on '60 Minutes'

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) executives are anticipating a former employee whistleblower to accuse the company of contributing to the Capitol riots in Washington in January on CBS's "60 Minutes" Sunday evening.

What Happened: The whistleblower, who already shared internal documents with the Wall Street Journal, will appear on the ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) program, and is also set to testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s head of global policy, braced employees on Friday evening for the expected charges. In the 1,500-word memo, Clegg rejected the upcoming accusations, calling them “misleading”.

“Social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out,” he wrote. “But what evidence there is simply does not support the idea that Facebook, or social media more generally, is the primary cause of polarization.”

What’s Next: The whistleblower plans to reveal her identity during the interview. She is also expected to accuse Facebook of turning off some of its safety measures around the election, such as limits on live video, too soon after Election Day, the memo said.

Clegg points out that Facebook has more than 40,000 employees working on safety and security, and more than 5 billion fake accounts were removed in 2020.

Between March 2020 and Election Day, the company removed over 265,000 pieces of Facebook and Instagram content in the U.S. which violated voter interference policies, the memo adds.

Related Link: Facebook Warns iOS Changes Are Hurting Advertising Numbers, But Here's Why That Isn't A Big Concern Yet

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Apple Could Be Targeting Facebook, Google Advertising Revenue Stream Via Latest Move
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021
RBC Capital Sees Huge Potential In Facebook Because 'There's Just Nothing Else Quite Like It'
Bitcoin Has Replaced Gold: Chamath Palihapitiya On Hedging Against Inflation
Notable Facebook Insider Trades $27M In Company Stock
Apple Urged By Shareholder To Combat Chile Sexual Abuse Material While It Fields Privacy Concerns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com