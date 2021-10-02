 Skip to main content

Ethereum Classic Smacks Into Resistance As Bitcoin, Dogecoin Consolidate: What's Next For The Crypto?

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2021 3:20pm   Comments
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) stalled at resistance near the $55 level on Saturday, as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) consolidated their respective 9.91% and 9.06% advance made on Friday.

The crypto market has, so far, been unable to erase the loses made on Sept. 7 when El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender coincided with a flash crash where the apex cryptocurrency declined over 18% in a single day. The three popular cryptocurrencies now appear to have put in a bottom, and a reversal to the upside may be in the cards.

See Also: Dogecoin Perks Its Ears Up! Does The Crypto Hear A Bullish Stampede On The Way?

The Ethereum Classic Chart: On Friday, Ethereum Classic printed a big Marubozu candlestick. For technical traders, this indicated higher prices are likely to come. On Saturday the crypto back-tested the $50 mark as support and bounced.

Ethereum Classic was working on printing another bullish green candle on Saturday while consolidating under the $55.12 on lower timeframes. If the crypto is able to close near its high-of-day it could indicate higher prices will come again on Sunday.

On Friday the crypto was able to make a higher high above the Sept. 24 high of $51.88. This indicates a trend change to the upside is in the works, although a higher low will be needed in the future to confirm the trend.

Friday’s bullish move north allowed Ethereum Classic to regain support of the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), which is bullish. If the crypto can continue to incline, the eight-day EMA will cross above the 21-day, which would give further confirmation of the uptrend. Ethereum Classic regained support of the 200-day simple moving average as well, which indicates the overall sentiment in the crypto has turned bullish.

  • Bulls want to see big bullish volume come in and drive Ethereum Classic up above the $55 level. If the crypto can regain the level as support, it has room to trade up toward the $60 area.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume come in and knock the crypto back down under the $50 level, which would cause Ethereum Classic to lose support of the three moving averages. Below the level, there is support at the downward sloping trendline and at the $44 level.

etc_oct._2.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

